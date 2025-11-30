<p>Myopia, or short-sightedness, is rising sharply among children across the world. Once seen as a simple refractive error easily corrected with glasses, it is now recognised as a public-health concern. </p><p>High myopia increases the lifetime risk of conditions such as retinal detachment, glaucoma, and myopic macular degeneration. Early detection and preventive care can make a lasting difference.</p> .<p><strong>Why myopia is rising</strong></p><p>Myopia occurs when the eyeball grows slightly too long, causing distant objects to appear blurred. The global rise has been linked to lifestyle changes — children spending more hours indoors, less time in sunlight, and more time on digital devices. Excessive near work on phones, tablets, and computers encourages the eye to adapt to close focusing, which can accelerate myopic growth during the school years.</p> .<p><strong>Follow the 20-20-20 rule</strong></p><p>Research from recent studies published by the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) and Asia-Pacific Journal of Ophthalmology confirms that children with higher screen exposure develop myopia earlier and experience faster progression. Experts advise the 20-20-20 rule — every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds. Encourage children to maintain good posture, adequate lighting, and to limit recreational screen use.</p> .<p><strong>Power of sunlight</strong></p><p>One of the simplest and most effective ways to protect young eyes is daily outdoor exposure. Studies endorsed by the AAO and the World Society of Paediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus (an eye misaligment issue) show that at least 80 to 120 minutes of outdoor sunlight each day can significantly reduce the onset and progression of myopia. Natural daylight stimulates the release of dopamine in the retina, a chemical that slows abnormal eye growth. Schools and parents are now encouraged to include outdoor activities as part of daily routines.</p> .<p><strong>Eat for healthy eyes</strong></p><p>A balanced diet supports eye health at every age. Foods such as green leafy vegetables, oily fish, nuts, and eggs provide key nutrients — lutein, zeaxanthin, and omega-3 fatty acids — essential for retinal health and visual function. While diet alone cannot stop myopia, studies suggest that well-nourished children have better overall ocular resilience. Including these foods regularly is a simple step towards stronger, healthier eyes.</p> .<p><strong>New options</strong></p><p>Encouragingly, treatment options have advanced. For instance, the US FDA has recently authorised a new-generation spectacle lens for correcting vision and slowing myopia progression in children. Clinical trials show that consistent wear can slow worsening by nearly 70 per cent over two years. These lenses use a special optical design that controls peripheral light focus to reduce eye elongation. Alongside low-dose atropine drops, orthokeratology, and soft multifocal contact lenses, these lenses offer a safe, non-invasive choice for families seeking proactive management.</p> .<p><strong>Seeing a clearer future</strong></p><p>Myopia is not merely about needing glasses — it reflects how modern lifestyle influences eye development. By combining outdoor activity, healthy habits, balanced nutrition, and timely professional guidance, parents can help their children enjoy a lifetime of clear, comfortable vision.</p><p><em>(The author is a phaco refractive surgeon and practises at an eye care centre in Bengaluru.)</em></p>