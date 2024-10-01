Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homehealth

Wellness tracking is live, and you’re wearing it

Watches are no longer tiny clocks that tell us the time of the day and finger-rings are not mere fashion accessories. IoT-powered wearable technology is redefining the utility of our devices, even our clothes, and things we patch onto our bodies.
Udbhavi Balakrishna
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 02:41 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 October 2024, 02:41 IST
Technology NewsHealth newsfitnessInternet of ThingsSmartwatch

Follow us on :

Follow Us