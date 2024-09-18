100 days of Modi 3.0: Kharge says period was 'very difficult' for country

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarkun Kharge on Wednesday termed the BJP-led NDA coalition government as a "thugbandhan" and claimed its first 100 days in office had been "very difficult" for the country.

Kharge attacked the government with a rhyming Hindi verse on X.

"The 100 days of Modi government have been 'very difficult' for the country! No agenda was seen, no claim stood, the same slogans, the same PR stunts," the Congress president said.

"The country is tired of this 'thugbandhan (fraudulent coalition), there is no tolerance left among the public now," he said.