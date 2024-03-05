JOIN US
Homeindia

100% disagree: Congress condemns ally DMK leader A Raja's remarks

Stoking a controversy, DMK MP Raja said that India has never been one nation but is a subcontinent, which is home to diverse practices and cultures.
Last Updated 05 March 2024, 10:53 IST

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday condemned the reported controversial remarks of A Raja, a senior leader of ally DMK, and asserted that one should exercise restraint while speaking.

Stoking a controversy, DMK MP Raja said that India has never been one nation but is a subcontinent, which is home to diverse practices and cultures, even as the BJP slammed him and alleged that it was a call for 'Balkanisation' of the nation.

In a purported video where he is seen addressing a party-organised meeting, Raja said, "India is not a (one) nation. Understand this well. India has never been one nation. One nation denotes one language, one tradition and one culture and only such characteristics make one nation." He also reportedly made controversial remarks on Lord Ram that the BJP alleged amounted to humiliation of Hindu gods.

Supriya Shrinate, a Congress spokesperson, when asked about Raja's remarks, said, "I 100 per cent disagree with his remarks. From this platform, I condemn such a statement. I believe Ram belongs to everyone and is all encompassing."

"I believe that Ram, who was called Imam-e-Hind, is above communities, religions and castes. Ram is an ideal of living life. Ram is dignity, Ram is ethics, Ram is love. I completely condemn this statement, it could be his (Raja's) statement, I do not support it. I condemn it and I think people should be exercise restraint while talking," she said at a press conference.

(Published 05 March 2024, 10:53 IST)
