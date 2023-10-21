188 policemen died in line of duty in past one year: Amit Shah

'In the last one year, from September 1, 2022 to August 31, 2023, 188 policemen have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty to ensure security and maintenance of law and order in the country,' he said after paying homage to the personnel on Police Commemoration Day at the National Police Memorial here.

The home minister said of all the personnel serving the country, policemen have the toughest job - be it day or night, winter or summer, festival or regular day, policemen do not get a chance to celebrate festivals with their families.