2,274 cadets to take part in NCC R-Day camp, 907 girl cadets: NCC Director General

“So, one is to make our training more contemporary. The second aspect is to improve the infrastructure for training, we have NCC training academies at various places, and we have training aides there. So, the next effort would be to improve the infrastructure so that we can train the cadets well, and the training aides get the latest equipment.. and, thirdly also to look after the welfare of all the staff of NCC," Lt Gen Singh said in response to a query.