<p>Sambhal: Hairstylist Javed Habib and his son Anos Habib have been booked in 23 cases of fraud for allegedly swindling Rs 7 crore from the people through an investment scheme, police said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi said the two ran a scheme under the banner of FLC Company, promising investors annual returns of 50-70 per cent on Bitcoin purchase.</p>.<p>"They took around Rs 5-7 lakh from each investor, claiming it would yield high returns, but even after two and a half years, none of the investors received their money back," Vishnoi said.</p>.<p>The investigators have so far identified 38 people who were defrauded through the scheme.</p>.<p>"Twenty-three FIRs have been filed against Javed Habib, his son Anos Habib, and their associate Saiful. The scam appears to have been operated like an organised gang," Vishnoi said.</p>.<p>Police have issued a lookout notice against the celebrity hairstylist and his son.</p>.<p>Their properties may also be seized under Section 107 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita if they fail to return the victims' money. </p>