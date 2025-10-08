Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

23 cases against hairstylist Javed Habib, his son in Sambhal for fraud

The investigators have so far identified 38 people who were defrauded through the scheme.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 10:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2025, 10:49 IST

Follow us on :

Follow Us