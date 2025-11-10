<p>New York: A 23-year-old Indian student, who graduated recently and was looking for a job, has died after reportedly being sick with a severe cough and chest pain.</p>.<p>Rajyalakshmi Yarlagadda, alias Raji, from Andhra Pradesh graduated recently from Texas A&M University Corpus Christi, according to a GoFundMe campaign launched by her cousin Chaitanya YVK in Denton city, Texas.</p>.<p>She came to the US with hopes of building a bright future for her family who are marginal farmers in Karmechedu village of Bapatla district, according to the fundraiser.</p>.<p>Raji, who was looking for a job to begin her professional career, fell sick with a severe cough and chest pain for two to three days, her cousin said.</p>.<p>On November 7 morning, she did not wake up while her alarm rang, it said.</p>.<p>“She was a bright, hopeful soul who dreamed of helping her parents continue their farming journey,” Chaitanya said.</p>.<p>According to the GoFundMe campaign, Raji’s family’s only source of income is their crops and animals.</p>.<p>“As Raji’s family grieves this unimaginable loss, we are reaching out to our friends and loved ones for support,” it said.</p>.<p>The fundraising campaign aims to raise $125,000 to help cover her funeral expenses, educational loans and help bring her body back home and some financial support for her family.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the medical examination of the body is underway in the US to determine the exact cause of death. </p>