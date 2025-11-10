<p>Mumbai: Veteran actor Dharmendra, who has been in hospital for several days, is unwell and undergoing treatment at south Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital, sources said on Monday.</p><p>The 89-year-old actor has been in and out of the hospital for the past few days.</p><p>"Dharamji's health is not in a great state," an industry insider told <em>PTI</em> on condition of anonymity.</p>.Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj collaborates with Sikhya Entertainment for a new Tamil film.<p>Son Sunny Deol's representative denied reports that the "Sholay" star was on ventilator.</p><p>"Dharam ji is still in the hospital. The doctors have not advised him to go home. He is recovering and is under observation. He is not on ventilator," the PR representative told <em>PTI</em>.</p>