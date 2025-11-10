Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

'Congress to go alone in BMC': Vijay Wadettiwar

Asked whether the Congress high-command had okayed it, Wadettiwar said: 'The high-command has asked the local units to take a call on the alliance for the local bodies elections.'
Last Updated : 10 November 2025, 11:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 November 2025, 11:18 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsMaharashtra

Follow us on :

Follow Us