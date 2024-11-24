27% mobile subscribers claims reduction in pesky calls says survey

<p>New Delhi: About 27% mobile subscribers surveyed reported a reduction in pesky calls post TRAI blacklisting 50 calling entities and 2.75 lakh numbers says a survey by LocalCircles.</p><p>However, 18% of these mobile subscribers say robo calls have increased instead indicating net improvement only being experienced by 9% subscribers, says the survey. </p><p>During survey when asked mobile subscribers, “Have the number of pesky calls reduced for you in the last 30 days?” Out of 14,941 consumers who responded to the question 43% stated “No, they have not reduced” and 21% stated </p><p>“no, they have in fact increased even more recently with both calls from humans and robos/ machines”. Of the remaining, 9% stated “yes, they have reduced”; 18% stated “yes, they have reduced but automated/ robo calls have increased” and 9% of respondents did not give a clear answer, said a statement from LocalCircles. </p>.Clash of titans: TRAI open house sees Jio, Airtel spar with Starlink, Amazon over satcom spectrum norms.<p>The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on November 20, TRAI stated that consumer spam complaints have dropped by 20% from 1.89 lakh in August 2024 to 1.51 lakh in October 2024, after it issued direction to curb spam calls. </p><p>Apart from the directives, TRAI disconnected around 2.75 lakh telephone numbers and blocked services to 50 entities as part of a crackdown against pesky callers and unregistered telemarketers.</p><p>To understand the ground reality, LocalCircles, community social media platform, conducted survey said the statement. </p><p>The survey received over 14,000 responses from mobile subscribers located in 309 districts of India. 62% were men while 38% respondents were women. 40% respondents were from tier 1, 27% from tier 2 and 33% respondents were from tier 3, 4 & rural districts.</p><p>The TRAI need to be vigilant to ensure that these human pesky calls don’t all get re-routed as robo calls as the currently reported trend indicates, the statement from LocalCircles said.</p>