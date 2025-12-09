Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

29 top Naxal commanders neutralised since 2019; only 3 districts now 'most affected' by LWE: Government

According to the government Maoist violence had resulted in 6,508 deaths from 2004 to 2014 (till May that year), which included 4,684 civilians and 1,824 security personnel.
Last Updated : 09 December 2025, 10:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 December 2025, 10:43 IST
India NewsNityanand RaiNaxal

Follow us on :

Follow Us