3 terrorists killed in separate encounters in operations along LoC in J&K's Kupwara

Srinagar: The Army successfully thwarted two infiltration attempts along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kupwara district of north Kashmir, neutralizing three terrorists on Thursday.
According to an army spokesperson, two of the terrorists were killed during an encounter in the Machil sector, while the third was eliminated in the Tangdhar sector of Kupwara district.
The operations were conducted late last night and early this morning after terrorists were spotted in the Tangdhar sector. Following this, another operation was initiated in the Machil sector when alert troops from the 57 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) detected the presence of two to three terrorists in the area.
Simultaneously, a third encounter erupted in the Lathi village of Rajouri district, where security forces engaged with three to four terrorists suspected to be hiding in the area.
“Based on intelligence inputs regarding likely infiltration bids, a joint anti-infiltration operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police on the intervening night of August 28-29, 2024, in the general area of Tangdhar, Kupwara. One terrorist is likely to have been neutralized,” the Army's Chinar Corps stated on X.
In another post, the Army added, “Based on intelligence inputs with respect to likely infiltration bids, a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police on the intervening night of August 28-29, 2024, in the general area of Machhal, Kupwara. Suspicious movement was observed in bad weather and was engaged with effective firing by our troops; two terrorists are likely to have been neutralized. The operation is in progress."
Based on intelligence inputs with respect to likely infiltration bids, a Joint Operation was launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice on the intervening night of 28-29 Aug 24 in general area Machhal, Kupwara.
The identities and group affiliations of the slain terrorists are yet to be confirmed. Due to its proximity to the LoC, Kupwara has frequently been used as a corridor by militants infiltrating from across the border.
A senior police official said that these operations are part of a broader effort to curb terror activity in border areas and maintain peace ahead of the Assembly elections, scheduled to take place in three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1.
Security forces are on high alert to prevent any attempts by militant groups to disrupt the electoral process.