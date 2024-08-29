3 terrorists killed in separate encounters in operations along LoC in J&K's Kupwara

Srinagar: The Army successfully thwarted two infiltration attempts along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kupwara district of north Kashmir, neutralizing three terrorists on Thursday.

According to an army spokesperson, two of the terrorists were killed during an encounter in the Machil sector, while the third was eliminated in the Tangdhar sector of Kupwara district.

The operations were conducted late last night and early this morning after terrorists were spotted in the Tangdhar sector. Following this, another operation was initiated in the Machil sector when alert troops from the 57 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) detected the presence of two to three terrorists in the area.

Simultaneously, a third encounter erupted in the Lathi village of Rajouri district, where security forces engaged with three to four terrorists suspected to be hiding in the area.

“Based on intelligence inputs regarding likely infiltration bids, a joint anti-infiltration operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police on the intervening night of August 28-29, 2024, in the general area of Tangdhar, Kupwara. One terrorist is likely to have been neutralized,” the Army's Chinar Corps stated on X.