Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

40 regional parties declare Rs 2,532 cr income in FY 23-24, says ADR report

The total income of top 5 parties amounted to Rs 2105.82 crore or 83.17% of the total income of 40 parties analysed by the private election watchdog.
Last Updated : 10 September 2025, 14:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 September 2025, 14:17 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsElection CommissionADR

Follow us on :

Follow Us