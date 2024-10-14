Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

50% of 8 billion vaccine doses worldwide manufactured in India: Union health secretary

This sector's success has resulted in substantial savings for healthcare systems worldwide, including a notable contribution to the US healthcare system.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 17:07 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2024, 17:07 IST
India NewshealthVaccines

Follow us on :

Follow Us