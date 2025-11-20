Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

50,000 children still await justice as juvenile boards battle 55% case backlog: Report

Despite ten years of the Juvenile Justice Act coming into force, glaring gaps continue to afflict justice delivery.
Last Updated : 20 November 2025, 07:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 November 2025, 07:43 IST
India NewsCourtjusticeJuvenile crimesJuvenile Justice ActJuvenile court

Follow us on :

Follow Us