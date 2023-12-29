8 Indian navy veterans in Qatar: MEA to discuss next with legal team

New Delhi: India on Friday said its next steps in the case relating to eight former Indian Navy personnel will be decided after examining the ruling of a Qatari court and discussions with the legal team handling the matter.

Qatar's Court of Appeals has commuted the death sentences handed out to the Navy veterans by another court earlier.

"The interests of Indians and their family members is our foremost concern," Ministry External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

"We will be discussing the next possible steps with the legal team and the family members," he added.

Bagchi said he would not like to say anything more as the matter is sensitive.