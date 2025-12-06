Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he had 'substantive' phone call with US special envoy Steve Witkoff

Witkoff had been expected to brief Umerov on his meeting in Moscow this week with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Last Updated : 06 December 2025, 17:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 December 2025, 17:25 IST
USUkraineVolodymyr ZelenskyyDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us