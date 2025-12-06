<p>Chikkamagaluru: A Congress worker was allegedly murdered during a clash between two groups in this district, police said on Saturday.</p>.<p>The deceased, identified as Ganesh Gowda (38), a member of the gram panchayat, was attacked on Friday night at Sakharayapatna in Kadur taluk, police added.</p>.<p>A fight broke out between two groups over a banner near a math at around 9.30 pm, during which several members from both sides sustained serious head injuries and were admitted to Chikkamagaluru District Hospital, police said.</p>.Karnataka government eyes rich PSU profits to raise money for startups using venture capital funds.<p>During the clash, Gowda was attacked with a sharp weapon, a senior police officer said.</p>.<p>Police added that the same groups had earlier clashed near a bar in Sakharayapatna, and about half an hour later, the attack near the math took place.</p>.<p>Superintendent of Police Vikram Amathe said Gowda was murdered on Friday night, and police, along with a Scene of Crime Officer team, had visited the spot.</p>.<p>"We are verifying the motive behind the incident. Four teams have been formed to trace the accused. Two people involved in the clash are currently hospitalised, with jail guards deployed there. Action will be taken based on the complaint and investigation," he told reporters.</p>.<p>A case has been registered at the Sakharayapatna police station.</p>.<p>Police said the exact sequence of events and the motive will be established once the culprits are arrested, and the investigation is ongoing.</p>.<p>In Bengaluru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "We will act according to the law. I will speak to the SP immediately." Later, taking to 'X', he strongly condemned the incident and said, "I am as saddened by the death of Ganesh Gowda as his own family members. I pray that the departed soul rests in peace." "Our government will ensure justice for his death by identifying the killers and the evil forces behind them, and by ensuring that they receive the maximum punishment under the law," he added.</p>.<p>Siddaramaiah warned that anyone who raises weapons against people who desire peace and harmony will be firmly dealt with under the law.</p>.<p>"Our party and government will stand firmly with the family of the late Ganesh," he assured.</p>.<p>Home Minister G Parameshwara said the probe would determine the reasons behind the attack. "Who was involved and who is behind the incident will be known after the investigation," he said.</p>.<p>Efforts are underway to apprehend the suspects, police added.</p>.<p>District in-charge Minister K J George described the incident as "sad" for the district and called the killing over differences "heinous and condemnable." He said police would ensure the guilty are punished and directed authorities to take measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. </p>