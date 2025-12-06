Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Congress worker killed in clash between groups in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru

The deceased, identified as Ganesh Gowda (38), a member of the gram panchayat, was attacked on Friday night at Sakharayapatna in Kadur taluk, police added.
Last Updated : 06 December 2025, 17:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 December 2025, 17:16 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressChikkamangaluru

Follow us on :

Follow Us