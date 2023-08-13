A dose of danger: Spurious supplements harm consumers

However, emerging studies from India clearly show toxicity from certain herbs themselves, and not from any contaminant. A study on giloy, which was marketed as an immunity booster during Covid, showed that it is associated with herb-induced liver injury with autoimmune features, in some patients. The study, published in the journal Europe PMC last year, was conducted among 43 patients who came in with acute hepatitis associated with giloy consumption, across nine states including Karnataka. The study found that the giloy samples they had consumed did not have any other contaminant, such as pesticides, that could have damaged the liver. Other causes for liver damage were also ruled out in these patients.