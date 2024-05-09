Security vulnerabilities detected on Microsoft Edge, update your browser: CERT-In

Since the integration of ChatGPT with Microsoft Edge in 2023, the Google Chrome-rival is registering a steady increase in its user base around the world. This is also drawing attention from cybercriminals who are looking for security vulnerabilities to prey on naive computer users.
To thwart such attempts, Microsoft has regularly updated its Edge browser. But, with fast-evolving technology, bad actors are also upgrading their knowledge to find flaws and hack devices.
In the latest instance, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has flagged several vulnerabilities in the Microsoft Edge browser.
"Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow an attacker to obtain sensitive information and execute arbitrary code on the targeted system," reads the CERT-In notification.
Microsoft has acknowledged the issue and has rolled out a new update to the Edge browser. All device owners are advised to upgrade to the latest version v124.0.2478.67.
Tips on how to safeguard yourself from cyber threats:
1) Always install apps from official online market place such as Microsoft Store/Google Play/Apple App Store
2) Avoid going to shady websites published by unknown developers
3) Never click on URLs shared on emails or messenger apps
4) Avoid saving debit/credit card details on e-commerce platforms.
5) It is good practice to install good anti-virus applications such as McAfee, Kaspersky, Sophos, Norton, and ESET, so the malware can be detected early and removed the from system.
In a related development, Apple deleted three generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-based nude photo creator apps.
One of the deepfake generator app offered ways to superimpose a victim's face onto a naked adult actor and the other two marketed their capability to undress a person.
