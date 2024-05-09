Security vulnerabilities detected on Microsoft Edge, update your browser: CERT-In

Since the integration of ChatGPT with Microsoft Edge in 2023, the Google Chrome-rival is registering a steady increase in its user base around the world. This is also drawing attention from cybercriminals who are looking for security vulnerabilities to prey on naive computer users.

To thwart such attempts, Microsoft has regularly updated its Edge browser. But, with fast-evolving technology, bad actors are also upgrading their knowledge to find flaws and hack devices.

In the latest instance, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has flagged several vulnerabilities in the Microsoft Edge browser.

"Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow an attacker to obtain sensitive information and execute arbitrary code on the targeted system," reads the CERT-In notification.