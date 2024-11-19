A R Rahman, wife Saira Banu announce separation after 29 years of marriage

<p>Chennai: Music legend A R Rahman and his wife Saira on Tuesday announced separation, after 29 years of their marriage. Rahman and Saira made the announcement in a statement released by Saira’s lawyer Vandana Shah.</p><p>Saira and Rahman got married in 1995 and they have three children --Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen. </p><p>The statement released on behalf of the couple said the “difficult decision” comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. </p>.IFFI to start in Goa on November 20; composer Rahman to pay tribute to legend Lata Mangeshkar.<p>“Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time,” the statement said. </p><p>“Mrs Saira and her husband Mr A R Rahman emphasize that they have taken this decision out of pain and agony,” the statement added. </p><p>Shah also said the couple requests privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time, as she navigates this difficult chapter in her life. </p>