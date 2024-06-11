AAP asks TDP, JD(U) to ensure one of them gets LS Speaker post

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) asked the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) constituents Telugu Desham Party (TDP) and Janata Dal (United) on Monday to ensure the Lok Sabha Speaker is from one of the two parties, and said this would be in their interests as well as that of the Constitution and democracy.
At a press conference here, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc will have a crucial role to play in case TDP fields its candidate for the Lok Sabha Speaker post without the BJP's support.
Singh said the BJP gave "jhunjhuna" (less important ministries) to its NDA partners while keeping all the important ministries to itself.
"I will urge parties like the JD(U) and the TDP to at least have the Speaker from your party. This will be in the interest of your party as well as the Constitution and democracy," he said.
The I.N.D.I.A. bloc should consider the possibility of the TDP fielding its candidate for the Lok Sabha Speaker post, Singh said.
"If the TDP fields its candidate, the role of I.N.D.I.A. constituents, including the Congress, will be very crucial," he said.
AAP, a constituent of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, contested 22 Lok Sabha seats across Delhi Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat and Assam. It managed to win just three seats in Punjab and lost the rest. It had contested the seats in Delhi in alliance with the Congress.
The BJP-led NDA formed its government at the Centre for the third time in a row, winning 293 Lok Sabha seats out of 543, while the I.N.D.I.A. bloc bagged 234.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 results | Check all constituency results here
Odisha Assembly poll 2024 results| Check constituency results here
Andhra Pradesh Assembly poll 2024 results | Check constituency results here
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Narendra Modi's '400-paar' hopes faced stiff competition from Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A. in an election whose result came as a surprise. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.
Assembly Elections 2024 | The polls in Sikkim saw an SKM landslide win, while Arunachal Pradesh saw BJP return, Andhra Pradesh welcomed TDP with a massive mandate, and Odisha saw BJP end BJD's stronghold. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.