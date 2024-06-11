AAP asks TDP, JD(U) to ensure one of them gets LS Speaker post

Singh said the BJP gave "jhunjhuna" (less important ministries) to its NDA partners while keeping all the important ministries to itself.

"I will urge parties like the JD(U) and the TDP to at least have the Speaker from your party. This will be in the interest of your party as well as the Constitution and democracy," he said.

The I.N.D.I.A. bloc should consider the possibility of the TDP fielding its candidate for the Lok Sabha Speaker post, Singh said.

"If the TDP fields its candidate, the role of I.N.D.I.A. constituents, including the Congress, will be very crucial," he said.

AAP, a constituent of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, contested 22 Lok Sabha seats across Delhi Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat and Assam. It managed to win just three seats in Punjab and lost the rest. It had contested the seats in Delhi in alliance with the Congress.

The BJP-led NDA formed its government at the Centre for the third time in a row, winning 293 Lok Sabha seats out of 543, while the I.N.D.I.A. bloc bagged 234.