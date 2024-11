AAP loses Jat face with Gahlot's exit, rollout of much-touted cash dole for women may be affected

In his resignation letter to AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, Gahlot raised several issues including the 'Sheeshmahal' controversy over his former official residence, the Delhi government's tussle with the Centre disrupting the delivery of basic services to people and the failure to clean Yamuna River, virtually echoing the BJP's views.