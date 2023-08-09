AAP MP Sushil Kumar Gupta wears garland of tomatoes to Rajya Sabha to protest the rising price of essential commodities

AAP MP Sushil Kumar Gupta on Wednesday wore a garland of tomatoes to Rajya Sabha to protest the rising price of essential commodities, an action that invited the wrath of Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar who said he is "extremely pained".
Gupta walked into the House wearing the garland when the official papers were being laid on the Table of the House.
Soon after Dhankhar made a reference of Quit India movement, MPs observed silence and the papers were tabled, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge sought Dhankhar's permission to speak as Opposition MPs raised the issue of detention of Mahatma Gandhi's great grandson Tushar Gandhi in Mumbai while trying to attend a 'Quit India' programme.
Kharge said, "you mentioned the Quit India movement and we stood in silence for two minutes. But Tushar Gandhi was arrested this morning." Dhankhar did not permit Kharge to further speak on the issue even as BJP MPs rose in protest.
Amid the sloganeering, Dhankhar expressed his anguish over Gupta wearing the garland of tomatoes.
"There is a limit to which we can dip in our conduct. As the Chairman of Rajya Sabha, I am extremely pained at the way Sushil Gupta has come to the House. I will discuss the issue with the Leader of the Opposition and the Leader of the House on what action can be taken," a visibly agitated Dhankhar said, adjourning the House till 2 PM.
AAP tweeted as he left his residence for Parliament, "Modi's inflation witch' sucking the blood of poor people. AAP MP is reaching Parliament wearing tomato and ginger garland to draw Modi government's attention to price rise.”