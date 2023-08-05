ABT member nabbed in Dhubri

In April this year three persons with alleged links with ABT were arrested from Dhubri. Last year Assam police busted nine modules of ABT and the Al Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and arrested 53 persons allegedly involved with these outfits. The arrests and the subsequent demolition of private madrasas (Islamic educational institutions) where teachers with links with these militant outfits allegedly radicalised youths were termed as serious threats to the security of the state by the Assam government.