Threat e-mails to Mukesh Ambani: Two held from Telangana and Gujarat, say Mumbai Police

Prima facie, Vanrapathi and Khan were using two different email IDs to send the threatening communications.

An e-mail was received by Ambani's office on October 27 in which the sender demanded Rs 20 crore stating, “If you (Ambani) do not give us Rs 20 crore, we will kill you, we have the best shooters in India.” Another e-mail was received the next day seeking Rs 200 crore threatening that “If the demands are not fulfilled, a death warrant will be issued,” according to police.

An FIR was lodged in Gamdevi police station based on the complaint by the industrialist’s security in charge.

Another threat email was received by Ambani's company from an unidentified person seeking Rs 400 crore on Monday.

Vanrapathi was produced before a court here which remanded him to police custody till November 8. Another accused Khan is a highly-qualified student, the police official said.

Both the accused were arrested under relevant sections 387 (putting a person in fear of death or of grievous hurt in order to commit extortion) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway, the official added.