TMC writes to CEO over ‘contradictory’ EC guidelines on family linkage in SIR forms

The TMC demanded that the EC formally reflect the verbal clarification in the official instruction manual and BLO software interface, allowing mapping through uncles and other blood relatives.
Last Updated : 07 November 2025, 11:39 IST
Published 07 November 2025, 11:39 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCECSira

