Actor-director Marimuthu of Ethir Neechal fame dies at 58

He directed only two films – Kannum Kannum (2008) and Pulivaal (2014) – but acted in over 50 Tamil movies, making a name for himself. He was last seen on the silver screen in Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer.

A multi-faceted personality, Marimuthu also tried his hand at writing and was known for airing bold opinions on social issues. His criticism of astrology while participating in a talk show on a private Tamil television channel went viral last month.