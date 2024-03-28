Actor Govinda returns to politics, joins Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Govinda on Thursday joined the Shiv Sena in presence of Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde.
The 60-year-old actor, fighting on a Congress ticket, had defeated veteran BJP leader Ram Naik from the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat in 2004. However, over the past few years, Govinda, who used to campaign for Congress, stayed away from politics.
Govinda had met Shinde several times over the past fortnight.
"Whatever work is assigned to me, I will do to the best of my ability," said Govinda.
"I was part of the 14th Lok Sabha...after 14 years, I have come back again to politics," he said.
In his address, Govinda spoke about transforming the Film City of Mumbai.
Asked whether he would contest the polls, Govinda evaded a direct reply.
Shinde said that Govinda has joined the Shiv Sena inspired by the leadership and development politics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Govinda ji has come to Shiv Sena without any condition," he said.
Govinda Ahuja is a veteran of over 150 Hindi movies.
