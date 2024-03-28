Actor Govinda returns to politics, joins Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena

Govinda had met Shinde several times over the past fortnight.

"Whatever work is assigned to me, I will do to the best of my ability," said Govinda.

"I was part of the 14th Lok Sabha...after 14 years, I have come back again to politics," he said.

In his address, Govinda spoke about transforming the Film City of Mumbai.

Asked whether he would contest the polls, Govinda evaded a direct reply.