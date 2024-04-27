JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

MP: 10 passengers injured as bus parked for repair work slides into valley

The incident occurred around 5.30 am. The bus going from Indore (in Madhya Pradesh) to Akola (in Maharashtra) suffered some battery issue, due to which its staff decided to park it by the roadside and carry out the repair work," Burhanpur Superintendent of Police Devendra Patidar said.
Last Updated 27 April 2024, 07:46 IST

Follow Us

Bhopal/Nagpur: At least 10 passengers were injured after a private bus parked for some repair work fell into a 50-feet deep gorge in Karoli Ghat mountain pass section in Burhanpur district of Madhya Pradesh early on Saturday, police said.

The injured were admitted to a local hospital and they are out of danger, the police said.

"The incident occurred around 5.30 am. The bus going from Indore (in Madhya Pradesh) to Akola (in Maharashtra) suffered some battery issue, due to which its staff decided to park it by the roadside and carry out the repair work," Burhanpur Superintendent of Police Devendra Patidar said.

They placed some large stones under the wheels of the bus to prevent it from moving downwards. However, the stones might have got dislodged, which resulted in the vehicle falling down into the 50-feet deep gorge in the Karoli ghat section, he said.

"Ten to twelve persons suffered injuries in the accident and they were admitted to a local hospital. Nobody was seriously injured," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 27 April 2024, 07:46 IST)
India NewsMadhya PradeshBus accident

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels| Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT