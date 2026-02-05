Menu
Actor Vivek Oberoi moves Delhi High Court against misuse of name, image for AI, deep-fake content

Oberoi, in his lawsuit, said several entities were allegedly exploiting his personality rights without authorisation, which was causing incalculable loss to his goodwill and reputation.
Last Updated : 05 February 2026, 08:51 IST
India NewsDelhi High CourtArtificial IntelligenceVivek Oberoi

