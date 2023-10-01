Ad illustrates residence of German President as boarding school, netizens react

A newspaper advertisement in Delhi has caught people's attention after it featured the official residence of the president of Germany as a boarding school. The ad read, "The mega gathering of India's leading boarding schools", with a picture, that was supposed to be an illustration of a boarding school; instead, it was the picture of Bellevue Palace, Berlin.
The palace was built in the 18th century and is the official residence of the German President. As it is no boarding school, the German Ambassador to India and Bhutan, Philipp Ackermann, pointed out the same on social media.
"Dear Indian parents - I found this in today's newspaper. But this building is no boarding school! It is the seat of the German President in Berlin. Our Rashtrapati Bhavan as it were. There are good boarding schools also in Germany - but here, no child will be admitted," he posted.
The tweet received a flurry of comments, of which one was made by a user, saying, "Business of schools is only possible in India."
"At least they didn’t feature White House," wrote another.
"Sorry bro... Next time we will have a photo "White House" here. Hope US Ambassador would be aware of quality of our news and won't be reading any Indian newspaper," wrote a third.
"Unfortunately, such things are common in India. I observed that most of real estate agents show pics of white people/kids on their property catalogues and videos. Though these all properties are based in India and only Indians will buy & live there. It’s about lies & inferiority," wrote a fourth.