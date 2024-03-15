Admiral Laxminarayan Ramdas, former Indian Navy chief, passes away at 91

Mumbai: Admiral Laxminarayan Ramdas (Retd), former Indian Navy chief, who had played a heroic role during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War, passed away on Friday. Post-retirement he emerged as a leading peace activist and took up the cause of nuclear disarmament.
Adm Ramdas was Chief of Naval Staff for three years from December 1, 1990, to September 30, 1993.
For his efforts to demilitarise and denuclearize South Asia, Adm Ramdas, who was associated with the Pakistan-India Peoples' Forum for Peace and Democracy, was awarded the Ramon Magsaysay Award for peace in 2004.
Aged 91, he passed away in the Military Hospital in Secunderabad following old age issues and is survived by wife Lalita Ramdas and their daughters.
Lalita is daughter of Admiral Ram Dass Katari (Retd), the third Chief of Naval Staff.
The couple, who stayed in Alibaug in the Raigad district, were popularly known as Ramu and Lolly - and they had taken up several social causes.
Jatin Desai, veteran Mumbai-based peace activist, journalist and writer said, "Disturbed to know the passing away of Admiral Ramdas this morning. He was totally dedicated to peace, democracy and secularism. I have fond memories of working with him. Admiral Saab, peace lovers will miss you most."
