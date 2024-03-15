Admiral Laxminarayan Ramdas, former Indian Navy chief, passes away at 91

For his efforts to demilitarise and denuclearize South Asia, Adm Ramdas, who was associated with the Pakistan-India Peoples' Forum for Peace and Democracy, was awarded the Ramon Magsaysay Award for peace in 2004.

Aged 91, he passed away in the Military Hospital in Secunderabad following old age issues and is survived by wife Lalita Ramdas and their daughters.

Lalita is daughter of Admiral Ram Dass Katari (Retd), the third Chief of Naval Staff.