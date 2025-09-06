Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Afghan foreign minister Muttaqi's India visit called off

The visit was postponed after he could not get a waiver for the trip.
Last Updated : 06 September 2025, 04:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 September 2025, 04:58 IST
India NewsWorld newsAfghanistan

Follow us on :

Follow Us