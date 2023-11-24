Afghanistan permanently shuts down its embassy in Delhi, cites 'broader changes in policy, interests'

Afghanistan has announced permanent closure of its embassy in New Delhi.
Releasing an official statement on closure of diplomatic relations with New Delhi, the Embassy stated "Effective from Nov 23, owing to persistent challenges from Indian government. The decision follows Embassy's earlier cessation of operations on September 30, a move made in the hope that Indian government's stance will favorably change to let the mission operate normally."
It added that 'the decision is a result of broader changes in policy and interests."
More to follow.