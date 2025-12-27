Menu
After kicking poor in stomach, Modi govt stabs them in back: Kharge on MGNREGA scrapping

'Today, there is an entire generation in India that escaped poverty because of MGNREGA — a generation that reached schools, became educated, and is living with dignity,' he said.
Last Updated : 27 December 2025, 07:43 IST
Published 27 December 2025, 07:43 IST
