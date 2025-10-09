Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Age bar under surrogacy law won't apply if procedure commenced before Jan 2022: Supreme Court

The Act set age limits for intending couple and surrogate mothers.
Last Updated : 09 October 2025, 10:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2025, 10:49 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtsurrogacy

Follow us on :

Follow Us