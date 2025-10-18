Menu
Agencies at airport need to be sensitised about ill effects of arrest, detention of NRIs: Supreme Court

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said, any such step should not be taken in haste and must be proceeded by appropriate legal opinion and with a pragmatic approach.
Last Updated : 18 October 2025, 16:05 IST
Published 18 October 2025, 16:05 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtNRIs

