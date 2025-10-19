<p>Bengaluru: UnboxingBLR has launched the ‘Namma Bengaluru Challenge ‘26, a startup accelerator, in partnership with WTFund and Social Alpha. </p><p>The initiative, with the aim of transforming the city into a living lab for climate innovation by identifying, funding and piloting cutting-edge urban solutions, is inviting innovators to pilot solutions addressing sustainable construction, air pollution, waste management and water and sanitation. </p><p>Selected winners will receive Rs 25 lakh each, along with an opportunity to access an additional Rs 1 crore to scale their innovations. The inaugural edition of the challenge was carried out in 2024. </p>.Social media post sparks debate on impact of 'uncontrolled' migration on Bengaluru infra.<p>The initiative is supported by the government of Karnataka and the Greater Bengaluru Authority. </p>.<p>“Bengaluru’s challenges are too complex for any one entity to solve alone. When we work collaboratively, combining administrative strength with private sector creativity and agility, then we unlock practical solutions that benefit every resident. This partnership is key to shaping a future-ready, livable Bengaluru,” said M Maheshwar Rao, Chief Commissioner of GBA. </p>