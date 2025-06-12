<p>New Delhi: Air India Managing Director and CEO Campbell Wilson on Thursday said investigations into the plane crash in Ahmedabad will take time and the airline will share "accurate and timely" information as soon as it can.</p>.Watch | Air India flight crashes in Ahmedabad.<p>In a video message hours after the airline's Boeing-787 crashed near Ahmedabad airport, he said it is a difficult day for all them and their efforts are focussed entirely on the needs of passengers, crew members, their families and loved ones.</p>.<p>"I know that there are many questions. and at this stage I will not be able to answer all of them but I do want to share the information we have at this time," he said, adding that 242 people, including 12 crew members, were onboard the ill-fated plane.</p>.London-bound Air India flight with 242 passengers crashes, majority feared dead.<p>He said the injured passengers have been taken by local authorities to the nearest hospitals and the airline management was actively working with the authorities on all emergency response efforts. A special team of caregivers from Air India was headed to Ahmedabad to give additional support, he said.</p>.AAIB to probe Ahmedabad crash; Govt sets up high-level committee on aviation safety.<p>"Investigations will take time but anything we can do now, we are doing. We know that many people are concerned for the welfare of their loved ones. We have set up a special helpline that friends and family can reach to us," he said.</p><p>He said they understands that people are eager for information and they will "continue to share accurate and timely information as soon as we can". </p>.Air India plane crash: Captain Sumeet Sabharwal was an experienced pilot who commanded Dreamliners.<p>"But anything we report must be accurate and not speculation...We owe that to everyone involved. For now, our teams are working around the clock to support passengers, crew and their families as well as investigators however we can," he added.</p>