AIADMK severs ties with BJP-led NDA; to form front to fight 2024 LS polls

The AIADMK on Monday announced walking out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and said it would lead a separate front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The decision to break away from the NDA was taken at a high level meeting chaired by party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami at the AIADMK headquarters here.

Briefing reporters on the deliberations, former Minister and senior leader K P Munusamy said the party has unanimously resolved to part ways with the NDA and steer a combine of like-minded parties in the next year's polls.