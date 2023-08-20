AICC reconstitutes panel, Syed Nasir Hussain inducted into Congress Working Committee

The entry of Syed Nasir Hussain as a general member of the Congress Working Committee ahead of M Veerappa Moily and BK Hariprasad, who were made Permanent Invitees in a signal to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, shows the young leader’s growing clout in national politics.

Through the appointments, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also sent a message to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is considered a tall leader in Karnataka politics.

In the reorganisation, H K Patil, Dinesh Gundu Rao, and K H Muniyappa who were CWC members as permanent invitees were not considered as they have ministerial assignments.

However, the choice of Hariprasad, who had lost his seat in the CWC after he made way as General Secretary earlier, is seen as a direct signal to Siddaramaiah who had refused to accommodate him in the ministry.