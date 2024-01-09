Ailing music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan dies at 55 after long battle with cancer

Kolkata: Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan, who was undergoing treatment at a Kolkata-based hospital for prostate cancer, died at a Kolkata hospital this afternoon, officials said.

The classical singer was 55. He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

"We tried our best but failed. He passed away at around 3:45 PM," an official of the private hospital where Khan was admitted said.

The classical singer, who belongs to the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana, is the great-grandson of gharana founder Inayat Hussain Khan.

"I heard about his death. This is a great loss for the entire country and the entire music fraternity. I am in a lot of pain as I still can't believe that Rashid Khan is no more," Banerjee said at the hospital while standing beside his family members.

The chief minister said Khan will be given a gun salute and state honours before his last rites are performed on Wednesday.

"His body will be kept at a mortuary today. It will be taken to Rabindra Sadan on Wednesday where his admirers can pay him last respects," she said.

The musician was on ventilation. His health condition deteriorated following a cerebral attack last month.