<p>Mumbai: National carrier Air India announced a new, unilateral codeshare partnership with airBaltic, the flag carrier of Latvia, thus making the Baltic region more conveniently accessible for Air India customers. </p><p>This builds on the interline partnership between the two carriers established in June 2025.</p>.Air India Express flight links Bengaluru with Navi Mumbai International Airport.<p>Under the codeshare, Air India has begun adding its ‘AI’ designator code on airBaltic-operated flights between the Latvian capital city of Riga and Air India’s European gateways at Amsterdam, Paris, Frankfurt, Copenhagen, Milan Malpensa, Vienna, Zurich, and London Gatwick. This enables Air India customers to travel between India and Riga via any of these European points with a single Air India ticket including flight connections to Riga bearing the ‘AI’ designator code. </p><p>Air India’s interline partnership with airBaltic also enables travellers to fly to Tallinn in Estonia and Vilnius in Lithuania via select Air India gateways in Europe, thus covering the Baltic region.</p><p>In a press statement, Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer, Air India, said: “This expanded partnership with airBaltic reflects Air India’s commitment to providing seamless global connectivity to our customers across the world. Latvia and the wider Baltic region are growing travel markets, but getting there for our customers was previously not as convenient as it now becomes with airBaltic on board with us.”</p><p>Air India operates non-stop flights from Delhi to Amsterdam (7x weekly), Paris (14x weekly), Frankfurt (12x weekly), Copenhagen (4x weekly), Milan (6x weekly), Vienna (4x weekly), Zurich (4x weekly); from</p><p>Mumbai to Frankfurt (5x weekly); from Amritsar and Ahmedabad to London Gatwick (3x weekly on both routes).</p>