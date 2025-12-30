Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Air India announce code share with airBaltic

Under the codeshare agreement, Air India has begun adding its ‘AI’ designator code on airBaltic-operated flights
Last Updated : 30 December 2025, 10:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 December 2025, 10:15 IST
India NewsAir IndiaPartnerships

Follow us on :

Follow Us