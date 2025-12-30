Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

WPL 2026: RCB's Ellyse Perry to miss season for personal reasons; DC sign Alana King

The franchise has announced Sayali Sathgare as Perry's replacement for Rs 30 lakh.
Last Updated : 30 December 2025, 11:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 December 2025, 11:29 IST
Sports NewsCricket newsCricketWPLRCBEllyse Perry

Follow us on :

Follow Us