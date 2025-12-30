<p>Royal Challengers Bengaluru (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=RCB">RCB</a>) will miss the services of senior all-rounder Ellyse Perry in the upcoming Women's Premier League (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=WPL">WPL</a>) 2026 as she withdrew from the tournament due to personal reasons. </p><p>Perry, who was retained for Rs 2 crore ahead of the mega auction, is RCB's leading run-getter at 973 runs with an astonishing average of 64. She also has 14 wickets to her name. </p><p>The franchise have announced Sayali Sathgare as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Ellyse%20Perry%20">Perry</a>'s replacement for Rs 30 lakh. </p>.WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals appoint Jemimah Rodrigues captain.<p>Sathgare has represented India in three One-day Internationals, picking up as many wickets. She played for the Gujarat Giants in the previous WPL edition. </p><p>Further, Delhi Capitals' Annabel Sutherland has also pulled out of the tournament due to personal reasons. The Australian will be replaced by leg-spinner Alana King, who has an average of 19 with the ball in Women's ODIs. </p><p>King represented UP Warriorz in the previous edition. She has also played 27 T20Is picking up 27 wickets. </p><p>Meanwhile, left-arm medium pacer Tara Norris has been selected in the USA for the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier from January 18 to February 1 in Nepal. UP Warriorz have named uncapped Australian all-rounder Charli Knott as her replacement. Knott has been signed at a reserve price of INR 10 lakh.</p><p>WPL 2026 begins on January 9, while the final will be played on February 5.</p><p>The fourth edition of WPL will take place across two venues -- first leg in Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium and second in Vadodara's Kotambi Stadium. </p>