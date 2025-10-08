<p>Mumbai: National carrier <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=air%20india%20tag">Air India</a> has entered into an interline partnership with Taiwan-based STARLUX Airlines, further enhancing travel options for customers across Asia.</p>.<p>On the other hand, STARLUX customers will enjoy seamless connections to Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru via shared gateways in Hong Kong, Bangkok, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, and Kuala Lumpur.</p>.British Airways to boost India-UK air connectivity; plans additional London-Delhi flight.<p>"This interline agreement aligns perfectly with Air India’s commitment to delivering premium experiences for our guests, while inviting STARLUX Airlines customers to experience India’s diverse cities in full-service comfort through our robust network,” said Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer, Air India.</p>.<p>The interline agreement between the two carriers enables single-ticket itineraries that combine Air India and STARLUX flights, offering smoother journeys, coordinated baggage handling, and simplified travel for customers of both airlines.</p>