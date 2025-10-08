Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

SSLC exam fee hike is not something new, says Minister Madhu Bangarappa

BJP is unnecessarily creating issues over the fee increase, says Minister for Primary and Secondary Education
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 11:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2025, 11:10 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMangaluruMadhu BangarappaSSLC exam

Follow us on :

Follow Us