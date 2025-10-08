<p>Mangaluru: Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Madhu Bangarappa has said the BJP is unnecessarily creating issues over the hike in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination fees.</p><p>The <a href="https://deccanherald.quintype.com/story/c97d54ee-50fd-4e2e-bd63-0d817e82d58e">Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has increased the examination fee by 5%</a>, with the new fee coming into effect for the 2026 examination.</p><p>Responding to a query, the Minister said, “The fee hike is not something new — it happens periodically. Even when the BJP was in power, they too had increased the fee.”</p><p>He added, “We are not collecting any fee from students who wish to appear for the second and third annual SSLC examinations. After we introduced these exams, the Centre copied our pattern.”</p><p>Taking a dig at the Opposition, Madhu Bangarappa said, “I want to ask BJP leaders why they hiked LPG and petrol prices. Misguiding people has become their dirty habit. But they will not succeed. People know the truth.”</p><p>When asked whether the <a href="https://deccanherald.quintype.com/story/d43d183e-0553-4892-87e6-bd77fd3b71c9">extension of the Social and Educational Survey</a> would affect students, he said, “Instead of worrying about schoolchildren, the BJP should have cooperated with the survey. There will be no pressure on students. Special classes are being conducted in schools, and after the government announced free electricity for government schools, students are getting better support in their studies.”</p>