<p>Mumbai: In an important development in India's aviation sector, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/air-india-express">Air India Express</a> has officially become a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), underscoring the airline's commitment to global best practices in safety, operations, and customer experience. </p><p>This is a significant milestone at a time when it has been rapidly expanding its fleet, network, and partnerships, according to an Air India Express press statement issued on Wednesday. </p><p>IATA represents some 350 airlines from more than 120 countries, accounting for over 80 per cent of global air traffic. </p><p>A condition for IATA membership is the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA), which is the global industry standard for airline operational safety auditing. Airlines have to comply with over 900 standards in order to achieve their IOSA registration.</p><p>"Becoming a part of the IATA family is a proud moment for us. It highlights our commitment to enhance our global standing, assuring our guests of world-class standards, and facilitates access to global partnerships. As we continue to grow our footprint, IATA membership is an additional step taken by Air India Express to ensure that every journey is supported by the highest standards of reliability, safety, and convenience," said Aloke Singh, Managing Director, Air India Express.</p><p>"Air India Express has been on the IOSA registry since 2017, and we are glad that they have taken the next step to become an IATA member. Having Air India Express as a member broadens the perspectives that we can bring to the global issues affecting our industry," said Sheldon Hee, IATA's Regional Vice President for Asia Pacific.</p><p>With a growing fleet of 115 aircraft, Air India Express operates over 500 daily flights, connecting 41 domestic and 17 international destinations across the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and the Indian subcontinent.</p>