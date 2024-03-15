Air India lays off over 180 non-flying staff

New Delh: Air India has laid off more than 180 non-flying staff in recent weeks, sources said while the airline maintained that the affected people were not able to utilise the voluntary retirement schemes and reskilling opportunities.

The loss-making Air India was taken over by the Tata Group in January 2022 and since then, efforts are being made to streamline the business model.

An Air India spokesperson on Friday said that as part of the fitment process, employees in non-flying functions have been assigned roles based on organisational needs and individual merit.